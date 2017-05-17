Bucksport to name pool in honor of former recreation director

BUCKSPORT — At the start of last week’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Susan Lessard announced that the council had decided to name the municipal swimming pool after Bucksport’s recently retired recreation director.

Tim Emery held that post for 40 years, becoming a one-man town institution in the process.

“Tim has done a yeoman’s job to make sure everything got the attention it needed: his family and certainly his community,” said Lessard, who noted that public service can sometimes get in the way of other parts of one’s life.

Emery seemed to have struck a balance, as his family attended the meeting with him.

“The one thing that’s always impressed me about you is you’ve always been an advocate for the less fortunate kids in the community,” said Mayor and Council Chairman David Keene, who said he was a young man when Emery first started as recreation director. “I just want to thank you for that.”

Lessard announced that the town will host a public dedication ceremony at the pool in late June. Townspeople will have “an opportunity to come and say thank you to Tim in person and to have some food and share some stories and celebrate what this wonderful man has done for our community over these years,” Lessard said.

Lessard added that the town is making a sign that will label the pool The Tim Emery Municipal Pool.

But after 40 years, Emery still had a little more work to do.

“There’s one thing I’d like to bring up: the high school baseball field,” Emery said, after thanking the council. “I always wanted that named the Bucksport Volunteer Field. Now that sounds kind of funny, but the reason I say that is with recreation you have to depend on so many volunteers through the years.”

Emery’s retirement led councilors to sign a two-year contract with the Down East Family YMCA, which will now provide recreational services to the town in the form of pool safety and staffing, summer day camp and after-school programs and many other recreation programs.

The YMCA’s presence in Bucksport is overseen by a local advisory committee. Former Bucksport High School football and track star Nick Tymoczko was named the YMCA’s Bucksport recreation director last month.