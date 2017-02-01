Bucksport music maker Don Blodgett had the whole town listening

BUCKSPORT — When Mark Neslusan first came to Bucksport in 1986 to teach music at Bucksport High School, he didn’t know many people in town.

But one day, after Neslusan played saxophone at a variety show, a man walked up to him and said, “‘Hey, that was pretty cool, can you play other instruments?’” Neslusan recalled. “It started a conversation and that was how I met Don.”

Born and raised in Bucksport, Elliott Donald Blodgett (called “Don” by friends and family), was a consummate music maker. Though he passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, Blodgett left behind a legacy of charitable concerts he organized to benefit young local music students and the Elm Street Congregational Church.

Music was a lifelong passion for Blodgett, who started with trumpet lessons before switching over to trombone, which he played for the Bucksport High School Band.

“That was a perfect match for him,” said Martha Pedrick, Blodgett’s niece. “He and a few of his buddies had a band for people who wanted to dance and they played at the Orland Community Center.”

Blodgett soon found himself playing music much farther away from home. After graduating from Bowdoin College in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to play in a band that was closer to the Korean War than he anticipated.

“He always joked that by being in an Army band he wouldn’t worry about being in combat,” Pedrick said. “But he was right behind the front lines and he could hear the artillery firing.”

After returning from the war, Blodgett began an illustrious career in American public schools. He earned a Ph.D. in special education, became the supervisor of special education for Milwaukee public schools and served in a supervisory role for the U.S. Department of Education. Along the way he played in bands with other retired military musicians, and invited many of them to play in Maine, where he would spend his summers.

Eventually Blodgett retired from education and moved full time to his summer cottage in Orland on Alamoossook Lake. Once he returned home to Maine, his musical passion really took off.

“I was amazed at how many different musical projects he had going in the area,” Neslusan said. Blodgett played in the Bangor Band, the Castine Band, the Brewer and Ellsworth Band and Sentimental Journey, a band of retired people who played music their entire lives.

“Every night he went out to a different band rehearsal,” Neslusan said. “He just loved it; this was his great passion.”

Blodgett didn’t just play in bands and concerts, he started a few himself. He formed his own Dixieland band and Bucksport brass bands that played every year at Orland River Day and the Bucksport Bay Arts Festival. In 1985, he and several trombonists from Washington, D.C., played at the Elm Street Congregational Church, where they raised money for maintaining the church’s 154-year-old Hook organ.

Neslusan said the summer concert, which typically featured 25 to 35 trombonists, was probably the largest trombone festival in New England.

“People would come from all over for the weekend to listen to the trombone concert,” he said. To organize something like that is even more impressive considering Blodgett was retired at the time. “He was winding up when most people were winding down.”

Still, perhaps Blodgett’s greatest achievement was the Down East Center Ring Circus Band Concert and Scholarship Program. It started in 1997, when Blodgett decided to start a concert in Bucksport celebrating circus music. Why circus music?

“It was the most hard-driving music until, like, punk music came along,” said Gene Nichols, professor of music at the University of Maine.

An experienced circus musician himself, Nichols was brought onboard by Blodgett to direct the concert. Nichols also narrated an imaginary circus happening throughout the course of the concert.

“It could be very quick or a beautiful waltz for the trapeze act,” he said. “You have to be really adaptable to shift gears because you’re not going to play a show the same way twice ever, and there might be actual disasters so you have to be ready for everything.”

No trapeze artists or elephants were injured at Blodgett’s imaginary circus. Still, Neslusan was amazed by how smoothly the concert went, especially considering how Blodgett did most of the work organizing it himself.

“I said, ‘I don’t know if you can get people into this,’” Neslusan recalled. “And he said, ‘I can make it happen,’ and Don being the kind of person who networks he just kept asking people in the bands he played.”

Blodgett gathered 30 to 40 musicians from as far away as Wisconsin, Canada, New York and Connecticut. That meant Blodgett had to find lodging for the musicians (though many of them spent the night at his house) and arrange sheets of music in the right order for each of them.

“He had the thoroughness to contract the gig and get everyone together,” Nichols said. “He would sort and prepare musical folders for 40 players. All I had to do was come in, do an afternoon rehearsal and a touch-up and then go on show the next night.”

It was all for a good cause: the concert was a fundraiser for local music students. Each spring, students from Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties could apply for scholarships that could cover their costs for repairing an instrument, buying a new one, taking music lessons or going to summer music camp.

From 1997 to 2016, the concert raised nearly $50,000 for hundreds of students. Last year alone, there were 66 scholarships awarded. Though many of the scholarships were small, around $100 or $125, the students’ letters of gratitude were a big treat for Blodgett.

“They would write these thank you notes that were the most heartwarming things to hear,” said Pedrick, who was also the secretary-treasurer of the concert and its scholarship program. “Giving back to those kids was one of the most meaningful things in his life.”

Now that Blodgett has passed away, it may be difficult for the show to go on. He was the circus concert’s lead organizer, but even he was having a hard time managing the growing program.

“He wanted very much for the program to go on,” Pedrick said. “But it had grown so much it was not something he or I could manage, so he wanted to look for another arts group to take it on and run it however they chose.”

Whether another arts group will take over is uncertain. But whatever becomes of the circus concert and scholarship program, Blodgett made a big splash in his community.

“He was an awesome guy, a great mentor to me, and he will be missed,” Neslusan said. “Some people go through life and they watch things happen to them. Don made things happen. He knew what he liked and he went out and did it.”