Bucksport man hurt, other driver killed in Waldo County crash February 21, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News FRANKFORT — A man from Bucksport was injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-car crash that claimed the life of the other driver involved. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Randall Pukay, 53, was traveling on Route 1A in the Waldo County town of Frankfort around 4:45 p.m. when a car coming from the other direction crossed the center line and struck his vehicle. The driver of that other vehicle, 34-year-old Teresa Sirois of Brooks, died at the scene. Sirois' son, 3-year-old Damian Sirois, was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle and was injured. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) in Bangor with injuries McCausland said were not life-threatening. Pukay was also taken to EMMC. McCausland said Tuesday night that State Police are "now trying to determine why Sirois' car went into the other lane." Route 1A was closed for a time, with traffic detoured around the scene, and the crash site was cleared by about 8:30 p.m.