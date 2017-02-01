Bucksport Fire Department begins town-wide installation of smoke detectors

BUCKSPORT — Residents, get ready. The Bucksport Fire Department will be visiting your house with a very valuable, potentially life-saving present: a brand new smoke detector.

Last Saturday, the Bucksport Fire Department installed the first of thousands of smoke detectors that the department plans to put in every one-family and two-family home in Bucksport and Verona Island, at no charge to the people living there.

“The main goal of the Fire Department is just as much preventing an event or notification of an event as it is responding to an event,” said Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden. “We cannot respond until somebody’s aware that there’s an issue, and if people are at home or neighbors are outside and they hear an alarm going off, those people are the first notified of an issue, and they notify us.”

The 3,500 regular smoke detectors and 2,500 combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were acquired by the Bucksport Fire Department through a $240,595 grant awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Bowden applied for the grant three years in a row, and each application took over 100 hours of work. But after responding to multiple fatal fires that might not have been fatal if the homeowners had a working smoke detector, Bowden knew that those detectors were sorely needed.

“We had a fatal fire in Bucksport last year,” he said, about a fire that killed a man in the spring of 2015. “There were two fire alarms in the home and none worked.”

The Bucksport Fire Department also conducted an unofficial survey and found that nearly 40 percent of homes in town either did not have working smoke detectors, or had detectors that were too old, or had a dead battery or had no battery at all. Those sorts of conditions can lead to big trouble.

“The fire we had on January 1, we found three detectors in the home; none were operable,” Bowden said about a New Year’s Day fire that destroyed a Bucksport house. “It happens too often.”

Hopefully that will begin to change with the new smoke detectors. Working in teams of two, firefighters and volunteers will go house-by-house as they make their way over the next seven months from the neighborhoods of downtown Bucksport to homes farther out in the countryside.

One team member introduces the program to the homeowner and takes that person through a 10-question fire safety survey. The other team member then installs the combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector in the home’s main living area, and installs regular smoke detectors on each floor of the house.

The department also has plenty of “SafeAwake” detectors designed for hearing-impaired residents. Ideally, every house also would have a smoke detector in each sleeping room, but the grant only allows the department to buy so many detectors.

“We can only supply two to three per building and you might best have eight or nine or 10,” said Bowden, who has 10 detectors in his own home.

The teams of volunteers also do an optional home inspection where they ask the homeowner about fire safety hazards, such as not cleaning out the lint trap for a drying machine, or keeping paper and kindle stored underneath a wood stove, or leaving an exit door blocked by snow.

The conversation-based inspection is confidential, but residents can opt out of it and also choose to install the detectors themselves. But first they have to sign a waiver that says they will do so within 10 days. The Fire Department can’t check if the homeowner actually installed the detector, but there are consequences for not installing them properly.

“If two years from now we get a call from that house and there’s no working smoke detectors the insurance company may not like that,” Bowden said.

Residents who don’t want anything to do with the program can also opt out entirely.

Last weekend, firefighters and volunteers visited 33 homes in Bucksport, and completed installations for 11 of those homes. If the homeowner isn’t around, they hang a “Sorry we missed you” sign with the Fire Department’s contact information on the front door.

As the G.I. Joe cartoon show once said, “Knowing is half the battle,” which is why firefighters and volunteers hand out folders filled with information on how to use and maintain their smoke detectors and how to plan for a fire.

Six months after the visit, the department will send out a follow-up survey to see how well homeowners retained the information. That information could save lives, especially since modern-day fires spread much more rapidly than they did 60 years ago.

“In 1950, a structure fire typically took 14 minutes to reach 1,400 degrees in the room it’s in,” said Bowden, who explained that modern homes have more plastics and vinyl material in furniture, drapes and clothing than they did back then. “Today’s fire takes three minutes to reach 2,000 degrees in the room that it’s in. The quicker we know about it the sooner we can get there and put it out.”

Homeowners who live in Bucksport or Verona Island but do not have a smoke detector can call the Bucksport Fire Department at 469-7951 for an immediate installation.

More information can be found on the department’s website, www.bucksportmaine/gov/fire or by emailing fire@bucksportmaine.gov.