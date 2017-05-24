Bucksport Fire Department battles three forest fires

BUCKSPORT — Continuing its winning streak against local incendiary incidents, the Bucksport Fire Department swiftly knocked down three forest fires that occurred last Wednesday night, last Thursday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

The first fire occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, when a child playing with a lighter sparked a brush fire near a shed on Millvale Road.

Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden said the fire spread over a third of an acre by the time he and 11 other Bucksport firefighters arrived at the scene. He said they put out the fire “fairly quickly.”

A group of children playing with matches sparked the next day’s fire at around 4:30 p.m.

Bowden said the dry weather, 90-degree heat and afternoon breeze helped spread the flames out over half an acre. Bucksport called for mutual aid from the Orland and Dedham fire departments to help deal with the fire, which was burning atop a tall ridge several hundred feet into the woods off Route 46.

Five fire trucks and 20 firefighters arrived and hauled water from the nearby Hancock Pond. It took a few hours to knock it down, and the crews stayed a while longer to throw extra water on the ground.

“I’m of the belief that if you’ve already got everything set up in there it’s a lot easier to keep putting water on it for an extra half hour or an hour to make sure that you don’t go back the next day,” Bowden said.

The children who started both fires will go through Bucksport’s juvenile fire-setter program, where department staff work with participants to get a feel for why they set the fires and discourage them from doing so in the future.

“As long as they participate it’s a better way of dealing with it,” Bowden said.

The Bucksport firefighters faced their toughest fire of the week on Sunday, when two men firing shotgun shells sparked a fire about half a mile off Williams Pond Road. The department got the call shortly after noon, and it called for mutual aid from Orland and Dedham. Firefighters started “making pretty good headway,” on the flames as soon as they arrived, Bowden said.

But the dry weather the past few days had made more of the ground cover flammable, and a breeze sent some of the flames climbing up pine and spruce trees. While the past two fires were only about one to three feet tall, Bowden said, the last one went up 15 or 20 feet, across two and a half acres.

“Luckily the next couple trucks were showing up at that time and we were able to knock it down there,” Bowden said.

The three dozen firefighters who arrived set up over 1,000 feet of hose line to pump 22,000 gallons of water to the scene. The conflagration was large enough that Bowden considered calling in a Maine Forest Service fire helicopter, but the Hancock County firefighters managed to knock it down on their own.

Crews stayed several hours after the flames were extinguished to pour water on the scene so that it wouldn’t reignite. They also chopped down and cut open several dead trees to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside.

“That can burn three or four days and the next time a breeze comes up, flames shoot out the top like a volcano,” Bowden said. “Anything that’s dead and hollow we cut down.”

Bowden also went back to check on the scene the next day.

“We thought the dry period, the burning season was about a month ago when the snow cover first went out and we had four to five warm, dry, breezy days,” Bowden said. “But since it was just cold and wet the past three to four weeks, things didn’t green up until last two or three days. When you get weather like we had last week and we still don’t have leaf cover, the ground cover is getting in the breeze and the sun and drying out.”