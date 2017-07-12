Bucksport Bay Fest will be one for the ages

BUCKSPORT — What started as a handful of volunteer planners in the Jewett School gymnasium back in January is now a full-fledged festival chock full of events and activities.

The event, which starts Friday, July 21, and continues through Sunday, July 23, is a combined celebration of three birthdays. The town of Bucksport is turning 225 years old, the Buck Memorial Library is turning 130 years old and the Bay Festival itself is turning 20 years old.

The Bay Fest kicks off Friday afternoon and evening with karaoke on the town dock, a street dance on Main Street and a pageant on the waterfront walkway, where contestants will present their best 1930s and ’40s attire.

Food trucks, craft vendors and community organizations will open for business along the waterfront from 4 until 9 p.m., when the Alamo Theatre presents a free outdoor movie night in the parking lot behind the Alamo.

Saturday starts bright and early with a 5K that starts at 8 a.m. Registration for the race starts at 7 at the Bucksport town pool, at the corner of Bridge Street and Broadway. Racing and spectating works up an appetite, and there will be a pancake breakfast at the Bucksport marina parking lot starting at 8 a.m.

To walk off those pancakes, there will be a parade starting at the old paper mill parking lot at 9:30. Throughout the day, there will be food and craft vendors on the waterfront, a 24-foot rock climbing wall on the marina, live music all day on the town dock, an antique and classic car show on Route 46 and Timber Tina’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show at the marina.

For the foodies in the crowd, there will be a salad bar luncheon at the Bucksport United Methodist Church, a Pizza Faceoff at the Camden National Bank Parking Lot, a Friars’ Invitational Brewfest on Main Street and a wine tasting at Verona Wine & Design.

Saturday ends with a bang and a flash at 9:15 p.m., when a fireworks show will be launched from Fort Knox.

On Sunday, a Silver Lake Bass Fishing tourney will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. More live music will be performed on the town dock, more food and crafts will be sold along the waterfront and re-enactors from the 20th Maine Militia Civil War encampment will show their stuff at Fort Knox from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The last events scheduled for the festival are dinghy races at the marina, starting at 1 p.m. For more information and registration forms, visit www.bucksportbayfestival.com or contact the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce at 469-6818. Most events are free, but tickets for the Friars’ Invitational Brewfest can be bought at https://friarsbrewfest225.eventbrite.com.