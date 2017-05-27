Buck Memorial Library ready for last step of 24-year restoration project

BUCKSPORT — It’s safe to say that Larry Wahl, the owner of Wahl’s Dairy Port and the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Buck Memorial Library, is excited these days.

“Can I use the word ecstatic?” Wahl asked. Last week, he announced that the public library had raised enough money through funds and pledges to begin the final phase of a restoration project that started in 1993.

“That’s a lot of years to be working on a project,” Wahl said.

The library was built in 1887 at the bequest of Richard Pike Buck, the grandson of Col. Jonathan Buck, the founder of Bucksport. It was constructed with Blue Hill granite and lined in brick. But over the decades, the mortar disintegrated, which caused the brick structural walls to fail.

To repair the walls, Wahl said, the granite must be removed and the old brick must be ripped out and replaced with new brick.

“Then we put the granite back the way we found it,” he said.

In 1993, the restoration project began with the library’s spire, portico and southwest corner. Eight years later, the slate roof was replaced. Over the next 15 years, the library’s southeast wall, front entry, east wall, northeast wall, northwest wall, southwest wall, portico roof, ridge cap and roof were restored or repaired.

The cost of each of these projects ranged between $7,460 and $164,886. Those are significant sums for the library, which has an operating budget of $68,970 for 2017-2018. In 1887, the library cost $20,000 to build, Wahl wrote in an email to friends and patrons of the library in March.

“Restoration of the West Exterior Wall and North Chimney is estimated to cost ten times that amount,” Wahl wrote, about the final phase of the project.

In the past, grants for the restoration were awarded by a wide range of agencies and foundations, including the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation, the Maine Community Foundation, and the Belvedere Historical Preservation Fund. Wahl said he was grateful for donated ad space in the Bucksport Enterprise, which played a large role in driving individual donations.

Wahl has already contacted engineers to talk about finishing the restoration.

“It’s really exciting to see this taken care of,” he said.