Brooksville woman to talk on effort for equal rights

BAR HARBOR — As the anniversary of women securing the right to vote in the United States draws near, a local woman will be giving a talk about the history of the suffrage movement and the continued push today for equal rights today.

Posie Cowan, a Brooksville resident and great-granddaughter of a suffragist who later became an equal rights activist, will talk at the MDI YWCA (36 Mount Desert St. in Bar Harbor) on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m.

“My great-grandmother fought for women’s suffrage and equal rights,” Cowan said. “I’m still working on her dream.”

Cowan will show copies of her great-grandmother’s suffrage banners and talk about the campaign that led to women winning the right to vote. She will also discuss why women still do not have constitutionally guaranteed equal rights and what is happening now with the Equal Rights Amendment at both the state and federal levels.

Cowan said that although 80 percent of men and women believe there is an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, there is not.