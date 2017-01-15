Brooksville students publish book of stories

BROOKSVILLE — There aren’t many books about Brooksville on the shelves, and even fewer written by people who are still in grade school. But “Ten Treasures of Brooksville” — a book of interviews with Brooksville residents written by seventh- and eighth-graders at Brooksville Elementary School — fulfills both those criteria.

“When I arrived in Brooksville in 2014, I hoped to do a book with kids about the town,” said Todd Nelson, the students’ teacher and the school’s former principal. It was Nelson’s idea to start the book, which is available to order online or purchase at the school.

“The interaction it would produce was the goal,” he said. “In each case, I envisioned students at the school learning the stories of townspeople and doing a kind of StoryCorps inquiry into the lives being lived all around them.”

The 78-page book also helps commemorate the town’s bicentennial celebration this summer, and, according to Nelson, it exposed the kids to a few practical skills.

“The project asked the kids to do several unfamiliar things: conduct an interview, transcribe it from a recording, edit all the grammatical errors and coax it into a coherent form,” he said. “There’s a journalistic spirit behind this whole thing. And I hoped to induct the kids into some kind of curiosity about their own town, family, and region.”

The class brainstormed a list of potential subjects to interview and picked the ones that either interested them the most or were most convenient to speak to. Seventh-grader Jack Gray chose to interview his grandfather John Gray because it would be easy to reach him and because “he is one of the selectmen for Brooksville.”

Jack interviewed John with a set of questions the class had thought of. He asked when John’s family came to Brooksville, what jobs he has worked and what his favorite Brooksville story was. There were other questions too, but Jack was impressed to find out parts of his grandfather’s past he had never heard of.

“I just like listening to things that I hadn’t heard about him before, like some of the jobs he did.”

Before becoming a selectman, John worked as an insurance agent, taught at George Stevens Academy, tested the quality of ore extracted from Callahan Mine and did plumbing, heating and electrical work. Jack learned how his ancestors settled in Brooksville (when it was still called Penobscot) after fighting for the British in the French and Indian War. They eventually had to relocate to Walker’s Pond, but “That’s how we got here,” John said in the book.

Jack enjoyed the interview part of the project, but transcribing the 10-minute conversation was more tedious.

“It took a few days to type it all up, and then fix some punctuation and some repeated words” Jack said. “I probably did a half hour each day.”

But another seventh-grader named Sadie Cannon thought transcribing wasn’t so bad.

“I kind of liked transcription because it was fun,” said Cannon, who interviewed selectman Hal Snow. “You got to type it up and see what they said.”

Still, it was a challenge for Cannon to edit Snow’s speech while preserving what he sounded like.

“You have to make it sound good but also keep how the person said it their way,” she said. “Sometimes I keep the times where he dropped the ‘g’ at the end of an ‘ing.’ That keeps the personality. But I would take out all the ’ums.’”

These sorts of decisions are what Nelson had in mind when he thought of the project.

“Consider how much of our media diet begins with one person talking with another and then having those words reformatted, digested and reshaped into quotes, articles, information, et cetera,” he said. “So a simple interview can be the basis for a huge number of uses. I hope the kids at least came away with that.”

One thing’s for sure; Jack and Cannon both thought seeing their names in a book was pretty neat.

“It was cool to see it in book form,” Cannon said. “I didn’t know you could make a book and sell it.”

Though Nelson is no longer principal of Brooksville Elementary School, he hopes the tradition carries on without him.

“I toyed with the idea of other topics or titles: ‘Brooksville Goes to School,’ ‘Brooksville Goes to War,’ ‘Brooksville Goes to Work,’” he said. In the book’s introduction, he wrote “What kind of portrait begins to emerge about the warp and weft and colors of our town? You decide. And perhaps you’ll want to contribute to Volume II.”

“Ten Treasures of Brooksville” can be purchased online at www.lulu.com. Search “Brooksville” and it’s the first result that comes up. The book also can be bought at Brooksville Elementary School.