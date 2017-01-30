Brooklin homeschool student wins geography bee

BLUE HILL — Colin Aponte, a Brooklin homeschool student, won the Hancock County homeschooling National Geography Bee.

If Aponte passes an online qualifying exam, he will compete at the state bee on March 31.

Aponte beat out six other competitors, including finalist Joshua Pratt, at the bee, which was held Jan. 26 at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Children’s Librarian Libby Edwards moderated the event, which included multiple tie-breaker questions.

The questions are top secret until all the schools have finished their bees.

However, here is a sampling of the 2016 National Geographic Geography Bee questions:

W. J. van Blommestein Meer is a large reservoir on a South American river that shares its name with the country where it is located. Name this country, where Dutch is the official language. On which Japanese island, located south of Sakhalin [sock-hah-leen] Island, can you find the city of Sapporo? The city of Poços de Caldas, located in the state of Minas Gerais, is noted for its health resorts. Name the country where this city is located. The Elbe River, which flows generally northwest through Germany to the North Sea, has its headwaters in the Krkonoše Mountains. These mountains are located on the border between Poland and which other country?

(Answers appear at the end of this story.)

The preliminary round included Aponte, his sister Rebecca, Sofia Brown, Aiden Dunn, Joshua Pratt, Kaitelyn Pratt and Grace Slaybaugh.

Aponte and Pratt won enough points in the preliminary round to advance. Kaitelyn Pratt and Rebecca Aponte were eliminated.

However, there was a three-way tie between Slaybaugh, Brown and Dunn. The tiebreaker round went on at length. Brown won a round in the tiebreaker, advancing onto the final.

However, Brown and Dunn went several rounds with either both contestants answering correctly or neither answering correctly. Eventually, after what was turning into a lengthy stalemate, a parent suggested that Brown and Dunn sit down and the finalists compete.

Aponte, Pratt and Slaybaugh commenced the final round. Slaybaugh was eliminated, leaving Colin Aponte and Pratt to compete in a championship round, which Colin won.

Answer key: 1. Suriname 2. Hokkaido 3. Brazil 4. Czech Republic or Czechia.