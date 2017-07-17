Woman jailed after running over man’s leg July 17, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A local woman was jailed and a man hospitalized after the woman accidentally ran over the man’s leg with her vehicle Sunday on the Bucksport Road, according to Ellsworth Police. Officer Joshua Steward arrested Nicole Butterworth, 39, of Ellsworth on charges of domestic violence assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Butterworth was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Monday. Detective Dotty Small said the man was treated at a hospital but was not seriously injured. The pair had been arguing when Butterworth began driving away, according to police. “He was trying to get into the passenger side of the car to get a ride home,” Small said. “He got dragged by the car.” The car went over the man’s knee, Small said. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Woman jailed after running over man’s leg - July 17, 2017 Six arrested in Southwest Harbor drug bust - July 14, 2017 Seven apply for Deer Isle town manager position - July 13, 2017