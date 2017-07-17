Woman jailed after running over man’s leg

ELLSWORTH — A local woman was jailed and a man hospitalized after the woman accidentally ran over the man’s leg with her vehicle Sunday on the Bucksport Road, according to Ellsworth Police.

Officer Joshua Steward arrested Nicole Butterworth, 39, of Ellsworth on charges of domestic violence assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Butterworth was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Monday.

Detective Dotty Small said the man was treated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.

The pair had been arguing when Butterworth began driving away, according to police.

“He was trying to get into the passenger side of the car to get a ride home,” Small said. “He got dragged by the car.”

The car went over the man’s knee, Small said.