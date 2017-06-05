Winter Harbor man sentenced to five years on child porn charge

ELLSWORTH — Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy announced that Jack Palmer, 66, of Winter Harbor was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to five years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. Palmer was convicted on Sept. 13, 2016, following a jury trial.

The evidence at trial revealed that on Oct. 23, 2014, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Palmer’s residence where they recovered a laptop computer and compact disks. A forensic examination of these items revealed over 300 images and videos of child pornography. During two separate interviews with law enforcement, Palmer admitted to searching for, viewing and collecting child pornography.

At sentencing, Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. noted that Palmer had done something “terribly wrong” and that the images of child pornography were “abhorrent.” Judge Woodcock admonished Palmer for committing a “terrible crime against children.”

The investigation was conducted by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.