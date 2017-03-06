Weekend fire destroys garage off of the Surry Road in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — A wind-whipped fire destroyed a garage and shed off of the Surry Road on Saturday afternoon, though no one was injured in the blaze.

Fire Chief Richard Tupper said the first report of the fire on Thera Way came in from a firefighter on the Bayside Road, who said he saw black smoke on the other side of the Union River around 4 p.m.

A burn permit had been issued in that vicinity, but firefighters went out to investigate anyway. While they were on the way, the Thera Way homeowner discovered the fire in the combination garage/shed structure and called 911. That prompted a larger response from the Fire Department.

Tupper said when crews arrived, they found a working structure fire and that about 75 percent of the building was on fire.

“The wind was blowing significantly, and that was also spreading the fire,” the fire chief said.

Tupper said though the walls and part of the roof were still standing after the fire was extinguished, the building and its contents — the owner was in the process of converting it into an art studio — were considered a total loss.

The homeowner told fire officials he had insurance and would be contacting his agent. Though firefighters were unable to determine a cause for the fire, Tupper said the Sate Fire Marshal’s Office was not contacted because firefighters saw nothing that suggested that was necessary.

In addition to 11 firefighters from Ellsworth, crews also came from Trenton, Lamoine and Hancock. Crews in Surry and Dedham stood by at their respective stations in case any other fire calls came up in the city.

Tupper said Dedham in particular often stands by when the Ellsworth department gets a call in the populated part of the city, in case something should happen in the distant northern part of Ellsworth.

Other agencies responding to the Thera Way fire Saturday included County Ambulance and the city’s police and public works departments.

Tupper said the “brutally cold” temperatures and strong wind took a toll on both equipment and firefighters. Strong winds continued on Sunday, prompting the department to not issue any burn permits that day.