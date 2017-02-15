Two charged in Washington County drug bust

ELLSWORTH — Two men from out of state have been charged with trafficking heroin and crack cocaine in Washington County.

On Tuesday night, drug agents and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies searched homes at 1369 County Road in Trescott and 54 Middle Street in Whitneyville following undercover purchases of heroin and/or crack cocaine at both locations.

Evidence of drug trafficking was seized during the search of both residences.

Rafael Santiago, 18, of Brooklyn, Conn., was arrested and charged with Class B trafficking in Schedule W drugs (heroin and crack). Marco Serrano, 23, of New Bedford, Mass., was charged with Class B trafficking in Schedule W drugs (crack).

Both men were transported to the Washington County Jail and were expected to make an initial appearance in court Wednesday.

Bail was set at $1,500 cash for both men.

“The end result of this investigation shows what we can accomplish by agencies working together,” said Sheriff Barry Curtis. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is committed to stopping the influx of this poison into our county and we will continue to work with, and support, the efforts of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.”

Also assisting in the investigation were the Pleasant Point Police Department and State Police.

This investigation is ongoing and officials say more arrests are likely.