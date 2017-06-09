Three injured in Trenton crash

TRENTON — Two vehicles collided on busy Route 3 in Trenton Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred directly across from J&P’s Farm Market.

Two-way traffic was restored by 3 p.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Fire Department and County Ambulance were on the scene.

Deputy Corey Bagley said at the scene Friday afternoon that Deputy Franklin Jennings is the investigating officer for the crash and that it remains under investigation.

The crash involved two vehicles, a silver hatchback with New York plates and a maroon-colored SUV. Bagley said it appears the car with New York plates was headed toward Bar Harbor while the SUV was headed toward Ellsworth.

Two occupants from the hatchback and one occupant from the SUV (which ended up in the ditch) were taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth by County Ambulance. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.