Three dead in two crashes Saturday in Waldo County

PROSPECT — Two men and a woman died in two separate auto accidents Saturday in Prospect and Frankfort.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported that at 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on the Loggin Road in Frankfort. At the scene, they determined that the lone occupant of the car, 29-year-old Michael Butler of Winterport, had been killed when his vehicle rolled over.

At 5:11 p.m. that same day on Route 1 in Prospect, a car carrying four people “failed to negotiate a corner after exiting” the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Killed were Daniel Huntington, 39, of New Jersey and Sarah Brown, 37, of Monroe. Two others, Alexander Brown, 22, and Roger Brown, 45, both of Prospect were transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The causes of the two accidents are under investigation.