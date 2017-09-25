Stuck bus snarls traffic

ELLSWORTH — Traffic on Ellsworth’s High Street backed up in both directions Monday morning around 7:45 when the rear end of this private bus got hung up on the steep descent from Beals Avenue onto High Street.

The front of the stuck bus had made it far enough into the northbound lane to block it. Ellsworth police and firefighters directed north- and southbound traffic around the becalmed vehicle, alternately allowing the vehicles in one lane to drive past, then blocking that lane and allowing drivers in the opposite lane to move on.