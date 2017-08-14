State police join search for missing Franklin man

FRANKLIN — Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Evidence Response Team searched the home of a missing Franklin man Monday looking for clues to his disappearance.

State police have joined the investigation into the disappearance of 48-year-old Russell Burnett. Burnett was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 21 walking on the Eastbrook Road. He was approximately a half-mile from his home at 323 Eastbrook Road. Burnett was believed to have been wearing a gray ball cap, a maroon sweatshirt, a green or gray colored Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and brown steel-toed work boots.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service have been involved in the case since Burnett was reported missing by a relative.

Anyone who may have seen Burnett or has information about where he might be is asked to call state police in Bangor at 973-3700 and ask to speak with Sgt. Darryl Peary.