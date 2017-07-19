Police investigating discovery of dead woman in Cherryfield

CHERRYFIELD — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of the road in this Washington County town Wednesday morning.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the woman’s body was found along Route 193.

“The discovery was made by a passing motorist around dawn,” McCausland said in a news release issued mid-morning on Wednesday.

Route 193 runs between Route 9 (the Airline Road) in the north and Route 1 in the south, from Beddington to Cherryfield and through Deblois.

McCausland said the woman’s body was found on Route 193 about two or three miles north of where it intersects with Route 1 in the center of Cherryfield.

Troopers and Maine State Police detectives were on scene Wednesday morning investigating, McCausland said in his news release.

No other information about the woman, such as her age, was immediately available.