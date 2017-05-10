Orland man’s rape conviction upheld by court

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court May 4 upheld an Orland man’s convictions on charges of rape, assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal restraint.

The high court did not agree with the defendant’s argument that the exclusion of evidence that he and the victim enjoyed “rough sex” was unconstitutional.

Last June, a Hancock County jury found Roger Grindle, 31, guilty of the rape, assault, restraint and criminal threatening of his former girlfriend. The incident occurred the evening of Jan. 31, 2015, into the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Grindle will report for a four-year prison sentence, which was ordered by Justice Robert Murray after the trial and before the appeal was filed.

Ellsworth attorney Steven Juskewitch defended Grindle during his two-day trial.

Drake Law attorney Rory A. McNamara of Berwick argued Grindle’s appeal before the high court.

The appeal centered around a statement Grindle made during a recorded interview with the Maine State Police that he and his ex-girlfriend occasionally had “rough sex.”

During the trial, the court ruled that the “rough sex” statement be excluded from evidence after an objection by Deputy District Attorney Toff Toffolon.

The police interview video was admitted into evidence, but the “rough sex” statement was redacted.

The court cited “Rule 412,” also known as a rape shield law, as reasoning to exclude the statement. The law limits evidence of a victim’s past sexual behavior.

Therein lay the problem, according to McNamara.

Excluding that statement violated Grindle’s right to present evidence that the victim “consented to their sexual encounter and sustained bruising as a result of consensual, rather than compelled sex,” McNamara stated in his written appeal.

“Defendant had relevant evidence that provided a complete defense to at least two of the charges against him,” McNamara wrote. “But the court excluded that evidence, ostensibly finding that defendant’s interests in his defense were outweighed by the state’s interest in excluding it.”

“In an era of increasingly liberal sexual attitudes, the raison d’être of rape-shield laws should no longer rest on out of date understanding of sexuality,” McNamara stated. “Today, societal mores regarding gender and sex bear little resemblance to the late 1960s and 1970s when the nationwide rape law reform movement gained impetus.”

In the state’s response, Toffolon said the definition of what constitutes “rough sex” would vary among members of a jury as well as two members of a couple.

“How can a jury hearing only that phrase weigh it in determining whether the specific fact pattern described by the victim during the … trial was the product of consent or compulsion?” Toffolon wrote in his reply.

The prosecutor noted that Juskewitch did not attempt to ask the victim on cross-examination about specific instances of prior sexual activity.

Toffolon said the appellant suggests that Rule 412 should be ignored because society has liberalized its attitudes concerning sexual activity.

“However, he ignores the fact that only 18 months elapsed between the restyling of the rule in November 2014 and the trial in May 2016.”

“To suggest that America has evolved to a point where its citizens have a tolerant attitude toward forced sex over the protestations of a victim is a poor basis for seeking the reversal of a conviction,” Toffolon argued.

The high court did not agree with McNamara’s argument that Grindle’s due process was violated during the trial.

The court stated in its decision that allowing the police interview to be played for the jury allowed the jury to hear Grindle’s version of events without him being subjected to cross-examination by the prosecution.

“In this context, the court’s exclusion of a single statement from the recorded interview was in no way prejudicial to his defense and did not violate his right to due process,” the high court stated. “The [trial] court did not abuse its discretion in excluding Grindle’s statement.”

When asked for comment about the decision, attorney Juskewitch said he was “disappointed.”

District Attorney Matt Foster said he was pleased that Grindle’s conviction was upheld.

“I would like to thank law enforcement and all of my staff for doing a great job and seeing that justice was done in this matter,” Foster said. “I also hope that the victim has some measure of peace and closure from this result.”