Surry fire claims a life early Sunday morning

SURRY — Hancock County firefighters were still at the scene Sunday morning of a Surry Road farmhouse fire that officials say claimed one life.

Fire Chief Richard Black said firefighters were called just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said they found what appears to be a body inside the house.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigators were on the scene.

Departments from Ellsworth, Trenton, Lamoine, Orland, Sedgwick and Blue Hill provided mutual aid.

Black said the construction of the farmhouse made fighting the fire challenging.