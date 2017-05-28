Firefighters survey the damage wrought by an early Sunday morning fire, which officials think claimed one life. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Surry fire claims a life early Sunday morning May 28, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, News SURRY — Hancock County firefighters were still at the scene Sunday morning of a Surry Road farmhouse fire that officials say claimed one life. Fire Chief Richard Black said firefighters were called just after 5 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters said they found what appears to be a body inside the house. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigators were on the scene. Departments from Ellsworth, Trenton, Lamoine, Orland, Sedgwick and Blue Hill provided mutual aid. Black said the construction of the farmhouse made fighting the fire challenging. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Surry fire claims a life early Sunday morning - May 28, 2017 Brooklin School reconfigures classrooms - May 28, 2017 For your eyes only - May 26, 2017