Motorist seriously injured in Amherst crash

AMHERST — A LifeFlight helicopter took a motorist to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries Friday, Maine State Police Troop J Commander Rod Charette said.

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Smith Road in Amherst at 11:45 a.m., Charette said.

“Due to the nature of injuries, the 68-year-old driver was transported via LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries,” Charette said. “Speed was a contributing factor in the crash.”

Police have identified the motorist as Susan Kazlaskas, 68, of Aurora.

Charette said Kazlaskas had been speeding and lost control of her 1998 Oldsmobile, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Maine Warden Service Sgt. Alan Gillis and local fire and rescue crews were able to stabilize Kazlaskas until Capital Ambulance arrived on scene.

Due to the possible injuries sustained, Life Flight was called, the commander said.