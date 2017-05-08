Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane (far left) and Sheriff’s Deputy Franklin Jennings talk to family members of a man injured when his motorcycle crashed after hitting debris in the roadway of Ellsworth Road in Surry Monday. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Motorcyclist injured in Surry crash May 8, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News SURRY — Debris in the roadway led a motorcyclist to lose control and crash on the Ellsworth Road not far from the Blue Hill-Surry Transfer station Monday morning. Hancock County Deputy Sheriff Franklin Jennings said the motorcyclist did not appear to be seriously injured. Jennings said he hadn’t had a chance to interview the motorcyclist yet but family members on the scene said the man’s bike had lost control after hitting debris. Peninsula Ambulance took him to a local hospital to be checked. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Motorcyclist injured in Surry crash - May 8, 2017 Time to snap up cool, comfy tops - May 4, 2017 Falling debris from old jail a potential headache for county - May 3, 2017