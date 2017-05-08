Monday - May 08, 2017
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane (far left) and Sheriff’s Deputy Franklin Jennings talk to family members of a man injured when his motorcycle crashed after hitting debris in the roadway of Ellsworth Road in Surry Monday. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN

Motorcyclist injured in Surry crash

May 8, 2017

SURRY — Debris in the roadway led a motorcyclist to lose control and crash on the Ellsworth Road not far from the Blue Hill-Surry Transfer station Monday morning.

Hancock County Deputy Sheriff Franklin Jennings said the motorcyclist did not appear to be seriously injured.

Jennings said he hadn’t had a chance to interview the motorcyclist yet but family members on the scene said the man’s bike had lost control after hitting debris.

Peninsula Ambulance took him to a local hospital to be checked.