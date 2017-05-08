Motorcyclist injured in Surry crash

SURRY — Debris in the roadway led a motorcyclist to lose control and crash on the Ellsworth Road not far from the Blue Hill-Surry Transfer station Monday morning.

Hancock County Deputy Sheriff Franklin Jennings said the motorcyclist did not appear to be seriously injured.

Jennings said he hadn’t had a chance to interview the motorcyclist yet but family members on the scene said the man’s bike had lost control after hitting debris.

Peninsula Ambulance took him to a local hospital to be checked.