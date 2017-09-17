Man drowns in Branch Lake

ELLSWORTH — A 74-year-old Branch Lake resident drowned in Branch Lake Sunday around noon.

Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot said the man, whose identity is not being released at present, had been out on his dock by himself.

“The indications are that he was taking his dock apart,” Wilmot said.

His wife found him in the water.

Ellsworth police, the Maine Warden Service and County Ambulance responded.

The man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.