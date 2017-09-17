Man drowns in Branch Lake September 17, 2017 by Stephen Fay on Breaking News, News ELLSWORTH — A 74-year-old Branch Lake resident drowned in Branch Lake Sunday around noon. Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot said the man, whose identity is not being released at present, had been out on his dock by himself. “The indications are that he was taking his dock apart,” Wilmot said. His wife found him in the water. Ellsworth police, the Maine Warden Service and County Ambulance responded. The man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy. Bio Latest Posts Stephen FayManaging Editor at The Ellsworth AmericanStephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American since 1996, is a third-generation Californian. Starting out as a news reporter in 1974, he has been an editor since 1976, working in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont before settling in Ellsworth with his wife and two daughters. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Fay (see all) Man drowns in Branch Lake - September 17, 2017 For the wine snob who has everything - September 11, 2017 It’s the one to have if you didn’t want one - September 7, 2017