Man dies after jumping off Penobscot Narrows Bridge March 6, 2017 on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News VERONA ISLAND— An 87-year-old southern Maine man died Sunday after jumping off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton. “It’s a confirmed suicide,” Trafton said. Waldo County authorities got a call at 3:28 p.m. that someone had jumped off the bridge. Trafton said the Maine Marine Patrol located the man’s body at 5:05 p.m. A number of agencies responded to the incident including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Prospect Fire Department, the Stockton Springs Police Department as well as Waldo County deputies.