Man dies after jumping off Penobscot Narrows Bridge

VERONA ISLAND— An 87-year-old southern Maine man died Sunday after jumping off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton.

“It’s a confirmed suicide,” Trafton said.

Waldo County authorities got a call at 3:28 p.m. that someone had jumped off the bridge.

Trafton said the Maine Marine Patrol located the man’s body at 5:05 p.m.

A number of agencies responded to the incident including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Prospect Fire Department, the Stockton Springs Police Department as well as Waldo County deputies.