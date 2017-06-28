Man arrested following armed standoff in Prospect Harbor

GOULDSBORO — A hunt for the suspect in a series of crimes on Mount Desert Island culminated Tuesday in an armed standoff in the village of Prospect Harbor.

Though shots were fired, there were no injuries.

Arrested was Alan “AJ” Walton, 32, of Seal Harbor. He was charged with creating a police standoff, terrorizing and criminal threatening after a three-hour standoff at 231 Main St. He also was charged with domestic violence assault and unauthorized use of property.

Local police, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Marine Patrol and Maine State Tactical Team members responded to the scene in Prospect Harbor around 2 p.m. The village’s Main Street was blocked off as police attempted to defuse the situation.

“After assessing the situation, we found that Alan had barricaded himself inside the house,” Gouldsboro Police Chief Tyler Dunbar said. “It was then determined to be an armed standoff. We were fortunate that the incident was resolved with no injuries.”

Law enforcement agents evacuated nearby homes and tried to contact Walton via telephone and public address system, but Walton made no hint of surrender.

At some point Walton attempted to flee the residence but turned back after spotting officers on the perimeter, Maine State Police Sgt. Jason Sattler said.

“About five minutes later he was seen in an upstairs window with a long gun,” Sattler said. The weapon later was identified as a bolt-action rifle.

Walton then made a threatening gesture toward some of the officers.

“He pointed the gun at them,” Sattler said. “He was shot at three times.”

A member of the Warden Service fired the shots, Sattler said. Officers were unsure if Walton had been hit, but he later responded to police calling to him over the public address system.

Against police orders, Walton’s mother, 54-year-old Theresa Hanson, slipped into the house in an attempt to urge Walton to give himself up to authorities. The two exited the residence together and Walton surrendered to police.

Hanson was charged with one count of obstructing government administration. But it may have been worth it.

“Ultimately, she probably saved his life,” Sattler said, citing Walton’s mental health and substance abuse problems. “He was spiraling out of control.”

Earlier Tuesday, law enforcement agencies were searching for a suspect in a pair of incidents that had occurred on Mount Desert Island. Shortly after midnight, an individual stole a pickup truck and led officers on a chase that topped 100 miles per hour. After a domestic assault was reported in Bar Harbor at around 9 a.m., authorities identified Walton as the suspect in the crimes.

“The individual fled from Mount Desert Island amidst an ongoing criminal investigation there,” Dunbar said Wednesday morning.

The standoff was the second to occur in eastern Maine this month. On June 6, Maine State Police shot and killed 54-year-old Orrington resident Mark Ellis after a 12-hour standoff led to an exchange of gunfire.

Walton has had a history of run-ins with law enforcement. On Sept. 25, 2009, police in Bar Harbor issued him a warning after he allegedly threatened staff members at Mount Desert Island Hospital. An officer made arrangements with Walton’s mother to have weapons removed from his home after the incident, in which Walton threatened to kill staff members in the hospital’s obstetrics ward.

In December 2014, Walton was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime after his girlfriend told police he had assaulted her. He had led Maine State Police on a five-hour manhunt before turning himself in.

Walton was arrested in a separate incident Sept. 14, 2015, and charged with one count of domestic violence assault. He was again arrested May 24 of this year and charged with Class C theft by unauthorized taking or transfer after officers stopped his vehicle in Seal Harbor.

Reporter Mark Good contributed to this story.