Lightning strikes tree and water main

ELLSWORTH — Lightning struck a tree and destroyed a water main on Forrest Avenue late Wednesday afternoon during a storm, Ellsworth City Manager David Cole reported.

“Last night during the lightning storm, apparently lighting not only hit a tree but blew out our water main on the lower part of Forrest Avenue,” Cole said. “It’s affecting three households.”

The Ellsworth Water Department is replacing 8 feet of water pipe Thursday as well as a hydrant, Cole said. “They should have it fixed by the end of the day.”