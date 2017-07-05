Fireman’s memorial desecrated

ELLSWORTH — A flag placed in memory of a fallen firefighter was ripped from its wooden post on the Fourth of July, an act of vandalism that horrified the man who placed the banner.

The flag, in memory of former Ellsworth firefighter Gary Beal, was placed in a pot of red geraniums Tuesday in front of Beal Jewelry on Main Street in Ellsworth. The geraniums, the traditional memorial flowers of the fire service, were placed there along with the flag by former Ellsworth firefighter and current City Councilor Gary Fortier.

“For whatever reason, this person has singlehandedly insulted the brotherhood of the fire service and the memory of our deceased brothers,” Fortier said Wednesday.

The red flag featured a helmet, ladder, axes and other firefighting equipment over the words “Loyal To Our Duty.” Beal, who lived in Surry, died July 3 at age 66. Fortier said he created the small memorial “to honor not just Gary but the Beal family for their service to the community.”

In addition to Gary Beal, other members of the Beal family who served the city as members of its Fire Department include his father, Sheldon “Teddy” Beal, brother Lloyd Beal and son, Greg Beal. Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Gary Saunders said department member Jamie Campbell, who has served as its photographer in recent years, is Gary Beal’s step-daughter.

Fortier and Gary Beal both joined the department in 1970, Fortier said, among the first to be allowed to join at age 16 because their parents were already members of the department.

Gary Beal left the department in 1985 and was later named an honorary member, while Fortier officially retired in 2005 having attained the rank of captain. Fortier said he recalled going to many fires with Gary Beal and said Beal was “dedicated to the fire service.”

Saunders said the Beals have “an outstanding record of service” and a “long history of community involvement with the city.” He said what happened to the memorial Fortier created for Gary Beal was “a shame.”

Fortier purchased the flowers at Home Depot just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and shortly thereafter placed the memorial on Main Street. By noon that day, the flag had been torn out of the flowerpot and the cloth ripped from the post. The flag itself was stolen while the wooden dowel was thrown into the street.

Fortier said he hasn’t felt this angry about anything in at least half a century.

“I am so angry I could eat nails,” he wrote in a letter to The American.

Fortier acknowledged it was possible the unknown vandal was acting not out of malice towards Beal or the fire service but said even if that is the case it was an extremely ignorant thing to do.

Asked what he would like to see as an outcome, Fortier said he hopes whoever stole the flag “would understand what they did and try to make the world better.”