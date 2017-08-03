Fire guts Mariaville Road home

ELLSWORTH — A North Ellsworth home was gutted in an early-morning blaze Thursday.

The residents of 1185 Mariaville Road (Route 180) awoke to the sound of smoke detectors shortly after 5 a.m., according to Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper.

“I don’t have an idea of how it started,” Tupper said. “The homeowners reported it was mostly in the kitchen when they discovered it.”

The homeowners called authorities and woke the residents of an apartment attached to the ranch home, Tupper said.

He said all the residents escaped the home unharmed. He said he believed a dog was also saved, but the fate of some cats and a guinea pig were unknown.

Tupper said the initial report was that the home was about three-quarters involved with fire going up the back wall of the kitchen.

The Ellsworth, Mariaville, Lamoine, Hancock and Trenton fire departments responded. County Ambulance and dispatchers also assisted. Surry firefighters covered the Ellsworth station while Ellsworth firefighters were busy at the scene.

Route 180 was closed to traffic from shortly after 5 to about 8 a.m.

Tupper said the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Red Cross were notified.

He said he believed the building was a total loss. He did not know whether it was insured.

The names of the homeowners were not immediately available.