Dump truck rolls over in Hancock on Monday afternoon

HANCOCK — The driver of a dump truck was unhurt after the vehicle went off the road, into the ditch and rolled on its side Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just past the sharp bend in the road near the Washington Junction rail yard. Hancock firefighter Jeremy Ogden said the truck, which was loaded with gravel, was headed away from Ellsworth and toward Route 1.

Ogden said the driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was on scene for clean-up, Ogden said, because the vehicle’s fuel tank ruptured.

A commercial-size tow truck from Stewart’s Wrecking Service in Orrington was on scene after the crash, but firefighters had to empty gravel out of the truck’s dump body so that the tow truck could do its work.

The road was reduced to one lane of traffic while firefighters and other responders were doing their work.