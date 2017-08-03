Richard Dudman and his wife, Helen, in 2015. FILE PHOTO Distinguished journalist Richard Dudman dies August 3, 2017 by Letitia Baldwin on Breaking News, News BLUE HILL — Richard B. Dudman, an American newsman known for his memoir “Forty Days with the Enemy,” about his 1970 capture and imprisonment by Viet Cong communist guerillas in Cambodia during the Vietnam War, died peacefully early Thursday morning, Aug. 3, at Parker Ridge retirement community in Blue Hill. He was 99. His wife, Helen, daughters and other family members were with him. Ellsworth City Councilor and electrician Gary Fortier first met the Dudmans when they moved to Ellsworth and bought the CBS Radio Network affiliates WDEA-AM and WWMJ-FM in 1979. He and his late father, Joe Fortier, did a lot of electrical work at the radio station. “They are true givers,” Fortier said recently. “Ellsworth is a much better place because they have been part of it.” Besides their permanent home in Ellsworth, the Dudmans also have a cottage on Little Cranberry Island, where they have spent summers since the 1950s. The family will announce the date and location of the funeral in coming days. Bio Latest Posts Letitia BaldwinArts Editor at The Ellsworth American In addition to editing the Arts & Leisure section, Letitia edits special sections including Out & About, Overview, Health Quarterly, Your Maine Home, House & Garden and Get Ready for Winter. She comes from Chicago, Ill, but has deep family ties to the Cranberry Isles. [email protected] Latest posts by Letitia Baldwin (see all) Distinguished journalist Richard Dudman dies - August 3, 2017 “Lady Liberty” inspires hooked rug - March 25, 2017 Black family saga inspires artisanal work - January 27, 2017