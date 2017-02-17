DHHS seeks permission to ban soda, candy purchases with food stamps

ELLSWORTH — On Friday, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services submitted for a second time a formal waiver request to the federal government asking to ban the purchase of soda and candy with food stamps.

The request was made to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the federal administrators of the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In addition for permission to prohibit the purchase of sugar-sweetened beverages and candy with SNAP funds, Maine is requesting the authority to reallocate SNAP education funds to food banks, schools and community agencies.

Those funds — known as SNAP-Ed — are used to teach SNAP recipients how to eat well, exercise and maximize their food budgets.

“We must restore integrity to this program by advancing this common sense reform of prohibiting the use of food stamps for the purchase of soda and candy,” said DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew.

Of the $70 billion spent with food stamps nationwide, more than 5 percent, or $3.5 billion, was on soda, based on a recent study by the USDA. In Maine, that accounts for approximately $13 million a year.

Nationally, the cost of obesity-related diseases is estimated to be between $147 billion and $210 billion. Over $700 million is spent in Maine on obesity-related medical expenditures and more than a third of that is paid for by Medicare and Medicaid, according to a state press release.

In regards to the request to reallocate SNAP-Ed funds, DHHS says it would like to use the funding “in a more impactful way.” Under the department’s plan, the $4 million in grant funding usually allocated to nutrition education would go directly to support local food banks, schools and community organizations.