Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker

ELLSWORTH — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who radioed for help after possibly falling out of his kayak Wednesday morning off the coast of Washington County.

The man broadcasted mayday three times over the radio at about 10:15 a.m. and Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received the hail.

The radio transmission was broken, but it is believed the man fell out of his kayak in the vicinity of Bois Bubert Island, which is located off the coast of Steuben.

Coast Guard Station Jonesport launched a 47-foot lifeboat crew and the Southwest Harbor station launched a 29-foot response boat crew to the area. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched from Air Station Cape Cod.

Also assisting in the search is a Canadian Air Force aircrew, a Maine Marine Patrol aircrew and three Marine Patrol boats.

As of mid-Wednesday afternoon, the crews were searching a 275-square-mile area.

Anyone with information about the missing man’s whereabouts should call Ken Stuart, Sector Northern New England, at 741-5422.