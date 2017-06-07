Bucksport police, state troopers investigate discovery of dead body

BUCKSPORT — At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bucksport police received a report about a man who was lying in the roadway at Grant Lane.

Chief Sean Geagan said an ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and first responders found that the man had died.

“At this point it’s being considered an unattended death, but it’s still being investigated,” Geagan said.

Bucksport police called in the state police to assist in the investigation.

“We turned it over to them at this point,” Geagan said.

Police received the call from a neighbor. The deceased man’s identity has not been disclosed.