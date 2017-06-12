Body discovered in burned-out car in Orrington

ORRINGTON — The Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the death of a woman found inside a burned-out car in Orrington early Sunday morning.

The car was discovered by a passer-by in a small brook off the Swetts Pond Road at about 3:30 a.m. fully engulfed in flames.

The car, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, is registered to an Orrington woman and was destroyed by the fire, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said. “The body was burned beyond recognition.”

The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Sunday on the remains and DNA work is now under way to identify the woman, McCausland said.

The car was transported to the state police crime lab in Augusta for examination. Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are continuing to investigate how the fire started.