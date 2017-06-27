Armed standoff in Prospect Harbor June 27, 2017 by Mike Mandell on Breaking News, News GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro officers were at the scene this afternoon reports of an armed standoff on Main Street in Prospect Harbor. Gouldsboro Police Chief Tyler Dunbar said “the perimeter had been secured” and that “tactical team members were on the scene.” A witness at the scene, James Young, told The American that three shots had been fired and that the standoff had occurred atop the hill near Maine Fair Trade Lobster. The Ellsworth American will have further details when they become available. Bio Latest Posts Mike Mandell Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American. He began working for the newspaper in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected] Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) Armed standoff in Prospect Harbor - June 27, 2017 Mud-running enthusiasts get filthy at Melabec Mud Park - June 27, 2017 Hancock company wins painting award - June 26, 2017