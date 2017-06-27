Armed standoff in Prospect Harbor

GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro officers were at the scene this afternoon reports of an armed standoff on Main Street in Prospect Harbor.

Gouldsboro Police Chief Tyler Dunbar said “the perimeter had been secured” and that “tactical team members were on the scene.”

A witness at the scene, James Young, told The American that three shots had been fired and that the standoff had occurred atop the hill near Maine Fair Trade Lobster.

The Ellsworth American will have further details when they become available.