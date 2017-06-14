Bragdon elected to Winter Harbor Board of Selectmen

WINTER HARBOR — Kylie Bragdon defeated sitting Winter Harbor Board of Selectmen Chairman Terry Bickford by 18 votes in Tuesday’s election.

Bragdon, a Sumner Memorial High School graduate and former teacher at Mount Desert Island High School, received 61 votes to Bickford’s 43.

Following her victory, Bragdon posted to her Facebook page, saying, “Thank you, voters! I am excited and proud to represent you in the next three years as a Winter Harbor selectman.”

In Gouldsboro, the special referendum on bonds passed 122-57. The school budget and referendum were passed 130-47 and 126-49, respectively.