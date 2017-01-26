Body found in Bucksport identified

BUCKSPORT — A nearly two-month search for a missing Bangor man ended Wednesday when the body of 29-year-old Paul Francis III was identified at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Francis’s body was discovered in the Penobscot River Saturday, Jan. 21, by an employee working on the demolition of the former Verso Paper mill.

Bucksport police did not have any missing person cases, so they transferred the case to the Bangor Police Department.

Bangor police had been searching for Francis since early December.

Known by his nickname, “June Bug,” Francis was last seen walking on Sanford Street in Bangor on Dec. 2, 2016, according to a Bangor Police Department press release. He was reported missing Dec. 3.

Volunteers used aerial drones to help police in the search. A Facebook group, “Search for June Bug aka Paul Francis III,” was also created and gained 1,557 members.

According to the Facebook page, a celebration of Francis’s life will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. at the Penobscot Nation Community Building on Indian Island.