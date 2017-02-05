Boat building strengthens Ellsworth father and daughter’s bond

ELLSWORTH — One summer not long ago the Hanson family was sailing home from Stonington when their daughter, Lilja, then 12, took over navigation of their 22-foot Cape Dory.

“We were just lying back and doing nothing,” said her father, Nate, speaking of himself and his wife, Dr. Carey Hanson, and son Winslow, now 10.

The entire family is adept on the water since they spend so much time there. In addition to sailing, Hanson has a sea kayak training company, Pinniped Kayak.

“Most summers we take a short cruise from Ellsworth to Islesboro in Penobscot Bay, as well as a handful of day trips,” he said. “We also spend time kayaking with our kids. Lilja is a capable sea kayaker, as well as a sailor.”

It was on one of those trips that Lilja decided she was ready for a boat of her own, something on the small side to explore nooks and crannies along the bays.

“I told her that I would help her build a boat if she wanted to,” said her father, Nate. “That winter we started looking for plans.”

They settled on a Candlefish16, an outboard motor, tiller steered design by Sam Devlin of Anacortes, Wash.

The open skiff is deep enough to be seaworthy — a prime concern for Lilja’s parents — yet light enough to launch off the beach.

Another of the vessel’s selling points is that it is engineered for easy assembly.

The boat is made of marine plywood, stitched together and then covered with epoxy resin.

“The goal is that it be big enough for the closer islands in Stonington and that it could be trailered,” Hanson said.

Lilja’s reaction was less circumspect.

“I thought, wouldn’t it be fun to have one of these,” she said.

Rounding up the needed tools and space was not a problem.

Hanson studied microbiology as a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then took a major detour and studied furniture design and building.

When he was in graduate school and his wife in medical school they came to the realization that they would both be working at time-consuming jobs.

“We were seeing a lot of school and work and not a lot of family,” Hanson said.

They opted for family, with Hanson now doing the bulk of the daytime parenting while Carey works as a family practitioner at the Gouldsboro Clinic.

But boatbuilding was something new for him and father and daughter are plowing through together.

They began construction late last winter in Hanson’s woodshop.

The greatest challenge is piecing together a stretch of hours amid Lilja’s commitment to the YMCA swim team, piano lessons, jazz band at Ellsworth High School and Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School and her babysitting gigs.

There is one rule.

“She’s explicit on my not doing work while she’s not here,” Hanson said. “We’re working together towards a goal.”

Lilja, who is now accustomed to examining the various stages of the boat in the mechanical drawings, said the whole process is “pretty cool.”

“I haven’t done anything like this big building stuff,” she said. “I’m learning a lot about how it fits together. It’s not just a boat; it’s lots of parts. And we’re getting to spend a lot of time together.”

Still to come: a decision on what color the skiff will be and what she will be christened.