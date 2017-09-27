Blue Hill’s Boulet named state’s outstanding librarian for 2017

BLUE HILL — Libraries are more than the sum of their books. Nowhere is that more apparent than the Blue Hill Public Library, which many consider the Blue Hill Peninsula’s “living room.”

That’s thanks in part to the leadership of Director Rich Boulet, who on Friday was named Outstanding Librarian for 2017 by the Maine Library Association.

“Boulet actively champions freedom of expression in this unique and hard-working community,” said Blue Hill Library Board member Maria Matthews. The director “addresses his work with imaginative intelligence combined with a sharp sense of humor and unparalleled dedication.”

Matthews edited Boulet’s nomination letter, which she said was written as a group effort by fellow board members, library staff and Friends of the Library. Janet Lewis, executive director of Healthy Peninsula, on which Boulet serves as a board member, also wrote a letter.

“Programs such as ‘Music and Literature,’ co-sponsored with a local arts organization, and ‘App Club,’ run by a library patron, highlight the collaborative process for library programming,” Matthews said. “Boulet and his staff prioritize community engagement and input.”

Matthews said under Boulet’s leadership, the library is used more than ever. Since 2012, circulation has increased by almost 150 percent and foot traffic has gone up by over 200 percent.

“Last year was the library’s busiest yet,” Matthews said.

Thanks to Boulet’s leadership, wood pellet heating has been installed as well as other energy efficiencies. Last year, the library purchased a generator with private gifts and a crowd-funded campaign so the library can open even when the power is out.

“In 2014, when only a small area of town that included the library had power, Boulet personally opened the library at 7 a.m. for several mornings so locals could have water, warmth and Wi-Fi,” Matthews said.

Boulet said he had no idea he had been nominated.

“It’s a big honor,” he said.

Idealism led Boulet to a career as a librarian.

“This idea that you could do good things; that I could go to work and not have a moral compromise in doing it,” Boulet said. “For me it was more about, finding intellectually engaging work to do that enriched the community and also my life.”

Boulet said he and his wife, Cheryl, went to McGill University in Canada for graduate school in 1998 “not knowing if this was a truly likely outcome and I felt like the luckiest member of my class when, before graduation, I was hired to serve as the director of the Southwest Harbor Public Library.” That was 2000.

“I had a 1½-year-old at that point, so that was a gigantic break, one I am still grateful for,” Boulet said.

Boulet was hired as the director for Blue Hill in 2002.

The Waterville native spent his childhood in rural Quebec and returned to central Maine for high school.

Marcela Peres, communications chairwoman for the association, said the award is presented annually to a librarian with demonstrated professional achievement and service to the Maine library community.

Boulet will be honored at the Maine Library Association’s Annual Conference on Oct. 2 and 3 at the Sunday River Grand Summit Resort in Newry.

In 2016, the library held over 400 library-sponsored events ranging from toddler story time to nonprofit board training sessions to hunter safety courses to lectures on beekeeping, history and health care as well as concerts, workshops for all ages and more. —Blue Hill Library Board of Directors