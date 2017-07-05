Blue Hill voters extend retail marijuana business moratorium

BLUE HILL — By a vote of 15-7, residents approved extending a moratorium on retail marijuana businesses for 180 days during a special town meeting Friday in Blue Hill.

The town had voted on a six-month moratorium at the annual Town Meeting in April. However, the ordinance was retroactive to Jan. 1, which prompted the selectmen to bring forth an extension vote.

Before the vote, there was about 30 minutes of discussion. Planning Board Chairman Scott Miller moderated the meeting.

A few residents questioned the need for Blue Hill to extend its moratorium because the state of Maine isn’t issuing retail marijuana licenses until February 2018.

Once the state of Maine gets the recreational marijuana law written, Mainers could have a variety of marijuana-based businesses. Recreational marijuana was approved narrowly in a statewide referendum last November.

The options include retail stores, cultivation, manufacturing, testing facilities and social clubs.

Selectman Jim Schatz said an extended moratorium gives the town time to consider all possibilities involved with retail marijuana businesses.

“We have time to look at all five iterations and put forth to the voting public whether there’s a prohibition” or whether certain uses should go in a certain area, Schatz said.

Resident Bonnie Preston compared the marijuana issue with that of food sovereignty.

“In 2011, Blue Hill enacted a local food sovereignty ordinance,” Preston said. “Now recognition of that is state law. I think we can pass an ordinance without the state saying ‘that’s OK.’ It only took 20 towns passing the local food ordinance and the state acted on it.”

Selectman Ellen Best, who is also an attorney, replied, “This is really a zoning law. We get to choose how we want to do that as a town, but we are not allowed to be less stringent than the state. But if we are and we’re taken to court, we’ll lose.”

“How stringent is the state right now?” Preston asked.

“We don’t know that yet,” Best said.

Selectman Vaughn Leach said “the whole thing is very complex to try to find out. How do you find out what your town really wants for one? Do they want retail sales? Do they not want retail sales?”

Leach pondered the question of how far a marijuana retail shop should be located from a school. If the town builds those details into its ordinance, then the state won’t throw it out for not being “adequate,” he said.

Preston asked about “adequate” distance with regard to liquor stores and their proximity to schools.

“There’s not much difference between George Stevens Academy and Merrill & Hinckley,” resident Charles Stephens replied.

Resident Steve Wilson said, “It seems to me there’s already a moratorium in the state. I haven’t heard anything that suggests it really matters whether there’s a moratorium in this town unless the state gets it [the law] together before 180 days, and if it does, we can revisit this.”