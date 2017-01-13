Blue Hill thrift shop burglarized January 13, 2017 on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News BLUE HILL — Hancock County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary at the Turnstyle Thrift Shop in Blue Hill that occurred early Thursday morning. “It was determined forced entry was made into the business,” said Detective Ben Astbury. “One hundred dollars in cash and several keys to locations within the building were stolen.” Detective Stephen McFarland is assisting Astbury. The case remains under investigation.