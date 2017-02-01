Blue Hill seventh-grader takes county spelling bee

HANCOCK — Colin Aponte of Blue Hill, who last week won the Hancock County homeschoolers geography bee, captured the county spelling bee Tuesday evening.

The winning word? “Fresco.”

“Can I have the language of origin please?” Aponte, 12, asked the pronouncer.

Aponte is a seventh-grade student with the Downeast Homeschool Co-op.

The alternate was Jack Gray, a seventh-grader at Brooksville Elementary School. He won second place with “spritz.”

Since 1925, children across the country have participated in school, local and regional spelling bees with the hope of making it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Last year, 11 million students in the United States participated in spelling bees.

Aponte on Jan. 26 won the Hancock County Homeschool National Geographic Geography Bee, which was held at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Twenty-eight students competed in the Hancock County Spelling Bee at Hancock Grammar School, which concluded after seven rounds.

Last year, Aponte was the runner-up in the county spelling bee, which went 57 rounds without a victor.

In a spell-off later, Aponte lost to Syra Gutow, at that time an eighth-grader at the Adams School in Castine.

Aponte was runner-up in 2015 as well.

His older brother, Brandon, went to the national competition in 2013.

Aponte said he had been studying for the spelling bee for about two months and was quizzed regularly by his grandmother, who was in the audience.

“This is my third time at the county spelling bee,” he said, his face beaming. “I came in second every time.”

The rules allow the speller to ask the pronouncer for a definition, use of the word in a sentence, part of speech, language of origin and an alternate pronunciation, if there is one.

Aponte requested the language of origin each time.

Asked later if that was part of his strategy, he said: “I just like to know where it’s from. Most of the time I already know how to spell it.”