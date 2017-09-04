Blue Hill retail marijuana referendum set for Sept. 26

BLUE HILL — The town of Blue Hill will hold a referendum Sept. 26 so voters may decide what, if any, retail marijuana uses should be allowed in town.

The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The referendum questions are as follows:

Do you favor an ordinance prohibiting marijuana cultivation facilities in the municipality of Blue Hill, Maine?

Do you favor an ordinance prohibiting retail marijuana testing facilities in the municipality of Blue Hill, Maine?

Do you favor an ordinance prohibiting marijuana products manufacturing facilities in the municipality of Blue Hill, Maine?

Do you favor an ordinance prohibiting retail marijuana stores in the municipality of Blue Hill, Maine?

Do you favor an ordinance prohibiting retail marijuana social clubs in the municipality of Blue Hill, Maine?

The town of Blue Hill has more work to do after the referendum.

Selectmen will draft an ordinance based on whether one, all, some or none of the possible uses are prohibited, said Selectman Vaughn Leach.

“Then we have to get the ordinance to pass,” he said.

The town of Blue Hill, which is a service center for the Blue Hill Peninsula, intends to have an ordinance regulating recreational marijuana businesses before the state is finished with its ordinance.

No one knows yet what the state of Maine’s regulations for the marijuana industry will be, which is why Blue Hill is taking action to get a local ordinance in place ahead of the state.

“If you wait for the state one, and you’re not satisfied with some of their criteria, if someone puts an application in, they only have to comply with the state ordinance because we don’t have any local ordinance,” Leach said.

The selectman gave an example of distance from schools to marijuana businesses. If the state says the business should be 500 feet away and Blue Hill wants it to be 1,000 feet, without a local ordinance, “whatever the state’s got is what goes,” Leach said.

State Sen. Kimberley Rosen (R-Hancock County) sits on the Legislature’s Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee.

When reached by email last Monday for an update on the status of the Legislature’s work, Rosen said there would likely be a public hearing at the end of September.