Blue Hill residents wary of “prohibition”

BLUE HILL — It’s been nearly 100 years since alcohol prohibition and the word “prohibition” itself still leaves a bad taste in some mouths.

A handful of residents who attended an Aug. 10 hearing on Blue Hill’s five proposed marijuana prohibition ordinances took issue with the concept.

Blue Hill is putting forth to voters five ordinances, each of which represents a potential use under Maine’s Marijuana Legalization Act. The uses include cultivation, manufacturing, testing facilities, retail stores and social clubs.

Voters will be asked to vote yes or no on prohibiting each use during a daylong referendum. Selectman Jim Schatz said he hoped the board might set a date at its Friday, Aug. 18, meeting.

“As a pastor, I’ve seen the impact of all kinds of addictions on families,” said Pastor Gary Brinn, who leads the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. “As a citizen, I struggle with over-governance. The reality is the majority of Blue Hill residents voted for legalization.

“I definitely do not support a bunch of permanent moratoriums for a problem we don’t know exists yet.”

Schatz said that prior to the November referendum in which Maine voters approved legalization of recreational marijuana, the town held a straw vote to gauge opinion about potential uses under the recreational marijuana law.

Selectman Ellen Best said, “We are not putting this up to promote prohibition. I think there were a tremendous number of people who voted in the referendum because they do not feel it should be illegal. Not necessarily because they want to have social clubs or retail spaces in their town.”

At the beginning of the hearing, Best said, “The three of us have no feelings about this one way or the other,” referring to herself, Schatz and Selectman Vaughn Leach.

“You disavow having a position, but the fact that you’re sitting up there presenting this as a prohibition seems different,” Brinn said.

Planning Board Chairman Scott Miller suggested the language for the referendum include explanatory text stating “a no vote would …” and “a yes vote would …” to help voters understand what their vote would mean.

Resident Bonnie Preston opposes prohibiting a drug that she says is safer than tobacco and alcohol.

“You can go any number of places in this town and buy alcohol,” Preston said. “Actually, alcohol is a lot more dangerous than marijuana.

“You can go anywhere and buy tobacco. Tobacco literally kills people.”

Dan Brown, who operates Gravelwood Farm Grow Store on the Ellsworth Road and is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver, said he intends to pursue a retail marijuana license when the licenses are available.

“I anticipate hiring a lot of people and it being a big deal,” Brown said. He estimates hiring 10 to 15 people.

Brown already employs five people full time for the grow store.

Bucksport, Ellsworth and Brewer said no, Brown told the board.

“The town that decides to allow this around here, that’s where people are going to go. It’s coming. I’d like it to be Blue Hill.”

Miller asked proponents if they had thought of guidelines or regulations for Blue Hill if all five activities are legalized.

Brown replied, “I’m reluctant to spend a lot of time on that because we don’t know what the state’s going to mandate.”

Selectman Vaughn Leach said there are proponents in the room but “we hear from the other side as well. There are some well-educated people that are opposed.”

“Because we’re the market town, as I call it for the area, we are going to have more activity,” Best said.

Schatz said the town wants to enact its own ordinances “as soon as legally possible.” That way, if there won’t be people applying under the state’s law when Blue Hill might want stricter regulations, Schatz said.

Maine legislators are still drafting the bill, which is supposed to take effect in 2018.