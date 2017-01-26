Blue Hill residents to decide marijuana question at Town Meeting

BLUE HILL — Residents will have a chance to vote on whether Blue Hill should prohibit recreational marijuana-based businesses, but not until the annual Town Meeting in April.

This year’s annual Town Meeting starts with polls open on Friday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office.

The warrant portion of the meeting will be held Saturday, April 8, starting at 9 a.m. at the Blue Hill Consolidated School.

Selectmen Jim Schatz and Vaughn Leach had voted (John Bannister was absent) to hold a special town meeting, likely in early February, to decide a prohibition ordinance.

The ordinance, if passed, would prohibit marijuana social clubs and retail establishments. The ordinance would take effect immediately and remain in effect until amended or appealed, according to Schatz.

However, the town is no longer under pressure to take quick action on the issue.

“After we get urgency from MMA [Maine Municipal Association] to act before the Legislature starts fine-tuning things, then the Legislature is extending the time they’re going to deal with it,” Schatz said. “The urgency kind of evaporated a little bit that way.”

Also, residents contacted selectmen to request that the marijuana ordinance be considered at the annual Town Meeting so that there would be greater representation of the populace, according to Schatz. Typically only a handful or two of residents turn out for special town meetings in Blue Hill.