Blue Hill man charged in Brewer motel robbery January 18, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News Anthony Yurchick, 49, of Blue Hill has been charged with a Brewer motel robbery.PENOBSCOT COUNTY JAIL PHOTO ELLSWORTH — The Brewer Police Department arrested a Blue Hill man who allegedly robbed the Brewer Motor Inn at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Officers charged Anthony Yurchick, 49, with robbery, theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. The Brewer Police said a man later identified as Yurchick brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the Brewer Motor Inn at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Ellsworth Police Sgt. Shawn Willey and his police dog Chase were called to track the man. Officers were able to establish additional leads with help from the Bangor Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. A search warrant was obtained and executed at an Acme Road residence, where additional evidence was recovered, police said. Police arrested Yurchick Tuesday night and took him to the Penobscot County Jail. He is being held on several Hancock County warrants in addition to the new charges.