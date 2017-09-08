Blue Hill Fair announces competition winners

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Fair Arts and Crafts Superintendent Dolly Robertson announced Sept. 7 that Betty Allen of Mount Desert won Best in Show for the art competition.

Allen submitted a pastel portrait painting, Robertson said.

Also, Judith McKechnie of Sedgwick won Best of Show in the crafts division with a hand-dyed, hooked rug of original design.

The arts and crafts competition had 204 exhibitors, up 24 from the 2016 fair, the superintendent said.

However, the fair had 843 arts and crafts exhibits, which was 37 fewer exhibits than shown during last year’s fair.