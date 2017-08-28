Blue Hill auctions off tax-acquired property

BLUE HILL — A tax-acquired property at 39 Parker Lane sold for $425,000 at a town-run auction on Aug. 23.

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz said abutting property owner Courtney Benham was the high bidder.

Schatz said about 20 people showed up for the auction. The 1.6-acre parcel was valued by the town for tax purposes at $126,000 in 2015. However, this particular property is located on a premium spot off Parker Point Road, thus the nearly half-a-million-dollar bid.

The auction was a new method for Blue Hill for disposal of a tax-acquired property.

Usually, officials advertise such properties asking for sealed bids.

At the suggestion of Blue Hill resident Rich Avery, the town decided to hold an auction to dispose of the Parker Lane parcel.

“It worked out well here,” Schatz said. “We might try it again.”

“There’s a whole different psychology, I guess,” Schatz said. “People with a vested interest in the property got on the bandwagon.”

Avery said, “It struck me that if the town wants fair value it should go with an auction. The written bid process is somewhat of a dark hole. The general public doesn’t really know what’s going on.”

Avery said his idea was to have the town be a “little bit more open about how it sells these properties.”

Avery conducted the auction for Blue Hill.

Avery, a former Stonington town manager, had one other auction experience — auctioning off a town garage in Stonington, which sold for $17,000.

“We had a decent turnout,” Avery recalled. “It gives people a chance to participate.”

Maine’s auction licensing does not apply to municipal tax-acquired properties, so anyone can act as auctioneer.

Blue Hill officials have been dealing with the Parker Lane property for a few years.

A woman named Denise Wilbur, whose last known address was in Pennsylvania, had owned the property but hasn’t paid property taxes since 2012, according to Schatz. That year Wilbur made a partial payment.

A municipality can begin foreclosure proceedings once property taxes haven’t been paid in three years.

Selectmen had several discussions about the situation last year.

Schatz said then that the town had tried to serve Wilbur notices about the impending legal action through the sheriff of the last county Wilbur lived.

“She’s never been able to be found,” Schatz said last year. “She’s never responded to any certified mails, but they aren’t returned.”

Because of the property’s value, the selectmen took the additional step of going through the Maine judicial system to obtain possession of the property.

The selectmen have previously explained that without going to court, former property owners can argue they weren’t properly served and still make claims on the property.

Over the years the house has deteriorated and will likely need to be torn down, according to town officials.

In April of 2012, Blue Hill declared the property “dangerous” at the request of former Fire Chief Denny Robertson and Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins. Blue Hill had the house boarded up to keep out children and animals.

About two years ago, a large tree fell on the house.