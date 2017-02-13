Blizzard Update: Residents staying indoors makes for few accidents

ELLSWORTH – The streets are empty, the businesses and schools are closed and the city of Ellsworth is quiet save for the howling of the 20 mile per hour winds and the occasional growl of a snow plowing truck. But if there’s a bright side to the Great Gray Blizzard of 2017, it’s that public safety personnel haven’t had much to do this morning. As of 10:44 a.m., only one accident had been reported: a vehicle that left the Bucksport Road coming from Orland, a mile from Christian Ridge Road.

Besides that one incident, personnel from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Ellsworth barracks of the Maine State Police all reported that, since local residents have done such a good job of staying inside this morning, there have been no accidents to report so far. But the blizzard is far from over, so it would behoove residents to keep up the good work.

By Monday morning, roughly a foot of snow had fallen in Ellsworth. The snow was expected to continue throughout the day Monday.

Area schools were closed Monday, as were numerous businesses, including The Ellsworth American, and state offices.The National Weather Service in Caribou is predicting up to two feet of snowfall in coastal Hancock County. Strong winds caused blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

“Travel conditions are expected to remain treacherous throughout Monday,” said Governor Paul LePage in a press release announcing the closure of state offices. “I encourage Mainers to stay off the roads and avoid traveling unless it is an absolute emergency. Avoiding unnecessary travel will keep accidents to a minimum and allow state and municipal road crews to safely go about their work.”

LePage advised Mainers to be safe and check on their neighbors.

Despite the strong winds, Emera Maine was reporting only 44 customers without power as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Conditions are expected to improve gradually tonight.